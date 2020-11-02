Pellet stove ignites early morning fire in Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire in Altoona on Monday morning and continued dealing with hotspots as the snow began to fall.

The fire was said to have been caused by a pellet stove. The homeowner awoke to the smell of smoke around 3:30 a.m. and called 9-1-1. The fire spread through the back portion of the home on Homer’s Gap Road.

The homeowner says she was able to get out of the home with her two dogs, and thanked the crews for their quick response and always being ready for the people of our area. It was an emotional morning for her as this was the very house she grew up in.

Crews made sure that all the hotspots are under control and no injuries have been reported.