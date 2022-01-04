Pediatric Cancer Fund expands its reach into Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A nonprofit organization based out of Bloomsburg, Pa. has helped families dealing with a child with pediatric cancer stay on top of bills and other payments since 2014. Despite the continued challenge of fundraising during the ongoing pandemic, the ThinkBIG® Pediatric Cancer Fund officially incorporated Clearfield County into its list of counties eligible for assistance.

ThinkBIG’s primary mission is to alleviate the stress of everyday financial expenses so families who are battling pediatric cancer can concentrate on treatment and healing. This is done by helping families with monthly bills, including, but not limited to, mortgage, car payments, and utility bills. ThinkBIG also helps families with funeral expenses for those who unfortunately lose their battle to pediatric cancer. Since 2014, ThinkBIG has been able to allocate over $900,000 in financial assistance to families located in the northeast and central Pennsylvania.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Clearfield County into our ThinkBIG Family,” said Mark Stankiewicz, Managing Director of ThinkBIG. “The need from families has, unfortunately, continued to rise. We are very lucky to have amazing volunteers and partners willing to raise funds and awareness for our mission so that we can continue to help local families during one of the most challenging times of their life.”

Families who wish to seek assistance from ThinkBIG should reach out to the social worker at the hospital that their child is being treated. Families that meet all of the criteria will then be asked to submit their monthly bills to be approved by an allocations committee.