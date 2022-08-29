CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding pedestrians that sidewalk closures and detours on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Through September 6, Atherton Street is closed to vehicles between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue and there are various pedestrian detours implemented as well. These pedestrian detour routes will be fluid and may be adjusted–depending on where crews are working.

In the interest of public safety, pedestrians are reminded to follow detour signage they encounter in the field. Do not breach barricades and street/intersection closures.

The primary pedestrian crossing point during sewer line work will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue.

In some instances, the contractor may direct pedestrians that need to cross at College Avenue to do so at Beaver Avenue instead and vice versa. The contractor intends to place advanced signage in those instances.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet for full project information.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.