Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Centre County

BOGGS TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car that police say lost control due to road conditions.

According to the report, the woman was driving on Little Marsh Creek Road between Artz Road and Big Hickory Lane just after 10 a.m. The driver was entering a curve at a speed too great for the road conditions and lost traction.

The Subaru then slid across the opposite side of the road and hit the 64-year-old Bellefonte man who was walking west on the eastbound shoulder. The man was knocked unconscious and Bellefonte EMS was called to the scene.

Due to suspected injuries, EMS took the man to Mount Nittany Hospital. The woman, who was wearing her seatbelt at the time, reported no injuries.