Pedestrian struck by car in Somerset Borough

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 100-block of W. Patriot Street in Somerset Borough January 14, according to police.

Police say the 55-year-old male was crossing the street around 8:40 p.m. when he dropped papers. When he turned around to pick up the papers, he stepped in front of a Ford F-150.

Police say the driver of the F-150 blew his horn and the victim tried to avoid the truck, but was struck when trying to get to the sidewalk.

No information about the victim’s condition was released.

