Pedestrian park being built in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Construction is underway on a pedestrian park in St. Marys.

The walking bridge was installed Monday in the park on Depot Street.

Concrete also went in to create the walkway around the park.

The bridge connects Depot Street to Brussels Street to make walking in the city easier.

“You can walk all around this with your dog, with your family, so it’s awesome,” St. Marys Public Relations Officer Hannah Brock said. “That’s one of the reasons why I’m really excited about it this is because it’s not just a playground park, it’s a walking area that’s right in the middle of our downtown.”

The park will also have enough room and access to power to hold festivals.

Phase one is expected to be complete this month.