Pedestrian killed by train in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man was killed after being hit by a train in Elk County late Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Steven L. Gnan Jr. of Ridgway. According to Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise, a train was traveling westbound through Ridgway at 30 miles per hour when it hit Gnan on the railroad track at 4:25 p.m.

Gnan died at the scene. His cause of death was listed as massive blunt force trauma and the manner of death is still under investigation by the coroner’s office.

The train was operated by Genesee and Wyoming Northern Region Railroad.