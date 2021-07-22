Pedestrian hit by car in Altoona Thursday afternoon

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Altoona Thursday while traveling on an electric scooter.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police and AMED were dispatched to the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Police confirmed their dispatch to Fifth Street and Second Avenue at around 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, July 22.

Altoona Police Department Sgt. Matthew Plummer said an 18-year-old man on an electric Razor-style scooter failed to stop at a stop sign. He was transported to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries.

