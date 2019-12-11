Walmart worker hit in parking lot

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — At around 8:30 p.m. on November 23, State Police in Hollidaysburg responded to a car accident in the Walmart parking lot on Plank Road.

Robert Bischoff, 46, Altoona, was driving a 2006 Chevy Equinox inside the parking lot. He stopped at a stop sign before moving into the crosswalk section of the parking lot.

After checking that it was clear, Bischoff turned left into the crosswalk section.

Wade Eischer, 50, Altoona, was pushing the shopping cart return southbound toward Bischoff in the crosswalk. The front bumper of Bischoff’s car impacted the shopping cart collector and pushed it back into the Eischer, who tried to jump out of the way.

The force of the impact caused the shopping cart collector to spin and hit the employee who landed on top of the cart return. Eischer then got up and was able to walk around.

Bischoff’s car came to final rest in an upright position in the pedestrian crosswalk in front of Walmart. The cart collector came to final rest also in an upright position against Bischoff’s car.

Eischer was taken inside Walmart to await EMS.