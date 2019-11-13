Pedestrian bridge will reopen thanks to $200,000 grant

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pedestrian bridge that closed in 2016, will reopen thanks in part to a $200,000 grant.

Funding was awarded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program overseen by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

It’ll go towards the Ninth Street bridge project, which aims to restore the bridge that crosses the Little Juniata River. The project includes installing new timber planks, supports and to repair the stairs at the Ninth and South Berlin Street entrances. Upgrades will also include wheelchair access to the north side.

The project aims to provide safer access to Railroad park, the Greyhound bus and Amtrak train stations, and the business district, including hotels.

“I’m thankful to see this worthwhile project funded. This bridge is at the heart of Tyrone’s downtown, and it serves as an important connection to businesses and transportation centers,” said Representative Jim Gregory.

The project will cost an estimated $355,162. The bridge closed in 2016 due to safety concerns.