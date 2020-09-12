Paws in the Park hosting shows in Blair County this weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Paws in the Park brings in a unique show to town every year, the shows are back this weekend, and they bring in a group of talented dogs.

Disc-connected K-9’s features professional disc dogs that are trained to catch frisbees while doing many other tricks.

They had three shows today at legion park and plan to be back for three more tomorrow.

WTAJ spoke with the outreach director about how this event helps the humane society and she says this is the only way they’ve been able to raise money since the start of the pandemic.

“Any and all of our fundraising events our so important for us to handle the $365,000 a year it takes for medical expenses for the animals, but this year especially because of COVID it’s ruined people’s lives it’s really hurt people but it’s not just people it’s hurt it’s also hurt our animals, just since March we haven’t been able to have any fundraisers,” said Becky Felton, Outreach Director of the Central PA Humane Society.

Becky says this weekends event is important because all of their typical fundraisers have been canceled for the rest of the year so she says any bit helps.

There will be three shows tomorrow at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm at legion park in Hollidaysburg.