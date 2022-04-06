SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are cautioning local pawn shops after an Elk Lick Township woman was burglarized and over $2,000 in jewelry was stolen from her home.

State Police report that the home on Nah Stadt Acres Drive was broken into sometime between noon and 7 p.m. on April 6. The unknown suspect(s) were able to get various items of jewelry from various jewelry boxes before fleeing the home.

Police are asking the public for any tips but also cautioned local pawn shops that someone might try to pawn a large amount of gold and silver jewelry in the very near future. A list of the stolen items can be found below.

List of stolen jewelry given directly from Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Somerset and speak with Trooper Platt at 814-445-4104.