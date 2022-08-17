BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, July 20 Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) held its sixth annual golf tournament at Scotch Valley Country Club.

This was a 4-person scramble for all skill levels with prizes for each golfer (gift cards donated by almost 300 area businesses), as well as skill contests. The event raised 27 thousand dollars and the money goes to assist those who need a service dog. Or those with a service dog that needs help with veterinary expenses.

The third place team was from the UPMC Altoona Foundation, the second from Encompass Health Altoona and the winning team was from DeGol Carpet.

During the event Courtesy Motor offered a new Ford Edge to the first person to get a hole in one. Although no one ended up meeting the challenge. A runner-up prize was awarded to Wes Elder who got within three feet of the pin.

$25 gift cards were given to the six skill contest winners.

A net profit of $27,000 was reached thanks to the help of those listed below:

Major Sponsors:

Bruno & Lena DeGol Family Foundation (check presentation)

Sheetz, Inc.

Primanti Bros.

Bolger Brothers, Inc.

Stuckey Ford

4imprint

The Meadows (dessert)

CCSalesPro

Dennis C. Dobbins, DMD

First Leaf Wines

Courtesy Motors

Pepsi-Cola

Blair Candy Co., Inc.

Tee & Teams:

AFSCME local 3155, Unionized Employees of the Altoona Water Authority

ARC Federal Credit Union

ARROW Land Solutions

Encompass Health Altoona

Kooman & Associates

S&T Bank

Saleme Insurance

Sylvan Veterinary Hospital

Tom Smith

UPMC Altoona Foundation

Other Teams:

Amy Bergstrom

Bill Engelbret

CNB Bank

Dave McGarvey

Don Straub

ENVISION Laser Centers

Marla L. Moon, O.D., F.A.A.O.

Morris Houser

Reliance Bank

Texas Hot Dogs 58th Street & Twelfth Avenue

The Underdogs

Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Young, Oakes, Brown, & Co, P.C.

Sponsors:

Ace fix-it Hardware

Allegheny Orthotics

ALLSTATE/Rob Sullivan

Altoona Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center

Altoona Center for Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery

Altoona Curve

Beard Legal Group

Begin With Us Child Care and Preschool

Bella Lucia

Bill Wertz & Sons

Blair Auto Service and Power Equipment

Blair Gastroenterology Associates

Budget Beverage

Burgmeier’s Hauling, Inc.

Cato Fashions

Cross Roads Physical Therapy and Rehab Inc.

David Albright Designs

Delgrosso’s Family of Companies

Doing Better Business

Dorman’s Jewelry, Inc.

EADS Group

Enhanced Eye Care

Fiore Toyota

First Commonwealth Bank

Freedom Excursions

G&R Excavating & Demolition

Green Bean Coffee House

Health First Chiropractic

Hite Company

Hollidaysburg Animal Clinic

Howard Hanna Johnston Realty

Integrity Construction

Investment Savings Bank Altoona

Irwin Financial

Keller Engineers

Ketrow Travel

Laurel Eye Clinic

Lawn Doctor

Link Computer Corporation

Lisa Fry

M&T Bank

Manpower Inc. of Altoona

Martin Oil Company

McCann Wealth Strategies

McCartney’s Workplace Solutions, Inc.

McDonald`s, J.P.N. Management, Inc.

McKissick Kasun Architects

McMullen Furniture

Mike’s Court

Mountainview Eye Associates

Myers-Somers Funeral Home

Neely’s Train Shop

Newborn Enterprises, Inc.

NEXT Financial Group

PC Works

PennCrest Bank

Pheasants Residential Construction

Progressive Periodontal Therapy, Michael Cohen, DDS.

Reilly, Creppage & Co., Inc.

Rhodes Pools and Patios

Roaring Spring True Value

Roof Works

Small Tube Products

Spherion

Stevens Mortuary, Inc.

Stifel Investment services

Stocker Chevrolet

Tel-Power Tool & Equipment Rental, Inc.

VCA Metzger Animal Hospital #1301

Ward Transport Corp

Windy Hill Furniture

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can contact the group through the Service Paws of Central PA Facebook page. For more information you can check out their website here.