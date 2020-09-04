Paving will begin in Cambria County after Labor Day

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be milling and paving work beginning on Tuesday, September 8, in Richland and Conemaugh townships, Cambria County.

Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin near the Truman Blvd./Route 271 intersection and continue towards Frankstown Road. They will also begin milling on Solomon Run Road and Fulmer Road The limits of this work will run from the Walters Avenue/Solomon Run Road intersection to the Fulmer Road/Roberts Road intersection.

All work will take place under daylight flagging. Milling and paving work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, all work is weather depending.

Overall work on this project includes mill and overlay of 3.7 miles of Route 3029 (Fulmer Road/Truman Boulevard/Bridge Street). Roadway, replacement of two pipes, slide repair, and signal, signage and guiderail upgrades will also take place. The project limits are from Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) to PA 271 in Richland and Conemaugh townships and Franklin Borough, Cambria County.

Work on this portion of the $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by November of 2020.