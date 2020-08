ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona has announce a general paving project that may cause delays and detours through the city until the end of September.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 24, crews will begin milling and paving throughout the city.

Motorists may experience traffic delays and detours. City officials recommend drivers to adjust their travel times accordingly.

Officials expect that the paving will last until the end of September.