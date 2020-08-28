Paving set to begin on Route 22 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that paving work will start on Route 22 on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Porter and Smithfield Townships, Huntingdon County.

Starting Monday, crews will pave approximately 3.5 miles of Route 22 between Old Route 22 and Route 26. Other work to be done as part of this project includes drainage and guide rail upgrades, placement of new roadway signs and new pavement markings.

Work will be done under daylight flagging conditions with some short-term work zone pattern changes. Motorists should stay alert for possible traffic changes and use caution travelling through the area. Minor delays are expected. Work is weather dependent.

All work on this $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by December of 2020.