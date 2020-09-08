Paving scheduled for Penn State Campus area of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is alerting motorists that paving will take place on two main roads in the section of Altoona just outside of the Penn State Altoona Campus.

On Thursday, September 10, crews will be working to resurface Wopsononock Avenue from 25th Avenue to Juniata Gap Road.

Also on Thursday, crews will be working to pave Broadway, from west 14th Avenue to East 24th Avenue.

Motorists will be limited as the roads will be closed for a period of time and drivers will need to use alternate routes.