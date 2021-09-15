Paving project to begin in St. Marys, plan for delays

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting drivers of a resurfacing project on Route 120 that may cause traffic delays.

The project, set to begin Monday, Sept. 20, will extend the life of approximately 3.5 miles of Route 120 in the City of St. Marys between the Chestnut and Michael streets intersection and the Benzinger Road intersection.

The overnight work will begin near the Chestnut and Michael streets intersection at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce a lane closure that will alternate between the eastbound and westbound lanes. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

The contractor will work overnights until paving operations have reached the railroad crossing near Lehner Avenue before switching to a daytime work schedule. The transition from overnight to daytime work may be abrupt.

PennDOT will alert motorists to the change as quickly as possible, but it encourages motorists to build extra travel time into their schedules until the transition occurs. In any event, daytime work will not start until 8:30 a.m. daily to avoid impacting school traffic.

Overall work includes paving, pavement marking, guiderail upgrades and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $1.1 million job. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.