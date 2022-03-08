CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt, inc., of Hollidaysburg, are starting pavement work on Route 1021 (Glendale Lake Road/Beaver Valley Road) in Cambria County next week according to The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Starting on Monday, March 14 work will begin at the intersection of Route 53 and Route 1021 (Glendale Lake Road/Beaver Valley Road, between PA 36 and PA 53, and will travel towards Patton. The project will travel through Chest, Clearfield, Reade, and White townships and is expected to be completed by late October 2022.

The $8.8 million pavement preservation project consists of 10.28 miles on Route 1021, as well as drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, signing, tree trimming, and the rehabilitation of two existing bridges. As bridge structures are repaired, temporary traffic signals will be used, more details will be announced closer to their implementation date.