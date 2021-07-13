Pavement preservation to start on I-99 in Bedford, Blair Counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

(WTAJ) — Concrete patchwork will start July 14 on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 99, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Work will be between Exit 1 (Bedford/PA Turnpike) and Exit 3 (Johnstown/Cessna) in Bedford County. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work zones. This is the next phase of a larger project in work zones in Bedford and Blair Counties.

On July 21, preparation for concrete patchwork will start between Exit 7 (Osterburg/St. Clairsville) and Exit 10 (Imler/Blue Knob).

The overall project will preserve 31.5 miles of I-99 and all interchange ramps in Bedford and Blair Counties. It will run from Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg). The overall project is expected to be completed by August of 2022. All work is weather-dependent.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss