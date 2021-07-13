Pavement preservation to start on I-99 in Bedford, Blair Counties

(WTAJ) — Concrete patchwork will start July 14 on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 99, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Work will be between Exit 1 (Bedford/PA Turnpike) and Exit 3 (Johnstown/Cessna) in Bedford County. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work zones. This is the next phase of a larger project in work zones in Bedford and Blair Counties.

On July 21, preparation for concrete patchwork will start between Exit 7 (Osterburg/St. Clairsville) and Exit 10 (Imler/Blue Knob).

The overall project will preserve 31.5 miles of I-99 and all interchange ramps in Bedford and Blair Counties. It will run from Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg). The overall project is expected to be completed by August of 2022. All work is weather-dependent.