BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Jury selection is underway for a retrial of a man convicted in 2005 for murder in Blair County.



Paul Aaron Ross was found guilty of killing 26-year-old Tina Miller. In 2011, an appeals court determined some of the testimony against Ross shouldn’t have been allowed in the original trial,

making way for a retrial.

Opening statements are expected to begin April 12. The trial is slated to run until April 23.