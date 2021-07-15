Patton Township votes to remove Green Hollow Pickleball after public debate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple public hearings and hours of discussion, a decision was reached Thursday regarding the future of some local pickleball courts.

The Patton Township Supervisors voted to convert the Green Hollow Park pickleball courts back to their original form, as tennis courts.

To take their place, four pickleball courts will be added to Bernel Road Park.

The board said the Green Hollow courts will not be removed until the Bernel Road courts are complete. Until then, there will be limited hours when people can play at Green Hollow.

The change follows neighbors complaints about noise and parking issues related to the courts. Residents, however, had differing opinions on the decision.