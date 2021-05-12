Patton Township to host ‘Listening Sessions’ regarding policing

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patton Township Board of Supervisors will host a “Listening Session,” Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m., to discuss the use of the deadly force policy.

At the request of residents, the session is intended to offer residents a chance to provide answers to the following question:

“How should the Patton Township Police Department’s policy on the Use of Deadly Force be

revised to reflect the public’s expectations of proper behavior of police officers,” as per the department’s press release.

Those in attendance will be able to share their opinions and ask any necessary questions to the Patton Township Police Chief as well as Penn State University’s policing researcher, Dr. Benjamin Jones.

Any input collected during the session will be sent to the Patton Township Board of Supervisors to assist the police department in creating an updated policy.

Registration is required for the session but those who cannot attend can view a prepared draft policy by both the chief and director at twp.patton.pa.us/patton-township-police-department/.

The event will be held via zoom.