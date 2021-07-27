Patton Township requests ideas on how to spend grant money

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patton Township Board of Supervisors is accepting ideas on how to expend the $1.654 million expected from the American Rescue Plan of 2021 (ARP).

The township will spend the next two weeks collecting ideas to sift through and figure out plans for projects in 2022. Under the rescue plan, the township will have until December 21, 2024, to designate funds towards specific uses or projects. All funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

The ARP act mandates that expenditures be spent in the following ways:

Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;

Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs;

Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and,

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations.

Those who wish to provide an idea on how the Patton Township Board of Supervisors should spend these funds can complete a short survey with their suggestions. Or, email the township with “ARP” as the subject line at @derickson@twp.Patton.pa.us.

Ideas must be submitted by August 6.

More information on the American Rescue Plan 2021 can be found on the White House’s website.