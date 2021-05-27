Patton Township push to lift COVID-19 gathering restrictions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the Patton Township Board of Supervisors meeting, May 26, Township Manager, Doug Erickson announced that COVID-19 gathering restrictions will be lifted.

As per the meeting agenda, Erickson recommended that any current ordinance on COVID-19 gatherings would be lifted. Enforcement actions would be based on the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the laws of the Commonwealth.

Rescinding the ordinance would lift the remaining restrictions:

In-house gatherings of more than 25 persons and outside gatherings of more than 100 persons are prohibited.

Indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons and outside gatherings of more than 100 persons in or at Township of Patton public parks are prohibited.

The Board of Supervisors passed the recommendation 5-0 and is directing the Patton Township Police Department to end any enforcement related to the current ordinance.