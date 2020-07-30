Patton Township man charged with raping woman at knife point

PATTON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is in jail after police say he raped a woman at knife-point.

Police say 22-year-old Katlo Magogodi from Patton Township forced himself on a woman–after she told him to leave.

The incident happened on July 20th at an apartment along Vairo Boulevard in State College.

Police say he did not leave, so the woman grabbed a kitchen knife, but Magogodi took the knife from her and poked her in the chest with it before raping her.

In an interview with police, Magogodi admitted he had sex with the woman after she told him “no” several times.

But he claims the sex was consensual—telling the police that the knife was part of “role play.”

Magogodi is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and indecent assault.

Police also add that Magogodi molested and fondled the woman two days before the alleged rape.