Patton residents concerned over local school’s spending

PATTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Patton will be voicing their concerns later tonight about the Cambria Heights High School’s pool.

The pool was drained last year and has been closed ever since.

The school says it will be addressed next year once more funds are available.

“It’s basically state-of-the-art even though it’s fifty years old because of the bleachers and there’s no glare from the windows, yet it’s empty,” says Nancy Behe, a parent at Cambria Heights High School.

She doesn’t agree with how the school district is spending some of its money.

After adding lights to the football stadium and being in the middle of a $25 million infrastructure renovation project, the school is looking to upgrade their current football field to turf, something Behe doesn’t understand.

“It’s playable, so why not review the field and let it go as it is and see how long it works. In the meantime, get the other facility that’s unusable to usable.”

For Behe, the pool is something that could be used by everyone, not just swimmers.

“I see, and they’ve heard from parents that have students who would not play any other sport had it been for that pool. Every athlete can use the pool for conditioning.”

We talked to the school and they say they have the students’ best interest at hand.

The school board meeting will be held at the Cambria Heights Middle School at 7 p.m.