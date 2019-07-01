Patton pool closed

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patton Borough Community Pool has been closed due to issues finding staff.

The borough said they don’t have enough staff to keep the pool running.

In Ebensburg, it’s a completely different scene as members of the community are able to enjoy a day at the pool. Ebensburg Recreation Director, Dirk Johnson, says they begin looking for summer workers in February, and that lots of those workers are generational.

“It’s usually a generational thing with lifeguards. There’s been a lot of older siblings that have life-guarded here before so we’re starting to see some of those younger siblings come in and want to be lifeguards.”

Johnson says, if you’re still looking for a summer job, being a lifeguard could be a good fit.

“For a summer job, why not be a lifeguard? I mean you get to be out in the sun, you’re outside all day long and you’re getting paid to do it so you get to enjoy all the great weather. There’s a lot of other jobs you could do throughout the summer but I think this is probably one of the best that you could do.”

The Patton Borough did not say how long the pool would be closed or even if it would re-open this summer.