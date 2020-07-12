Patton Pool and Park Committee host community day

PATTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was community day in Patton, and except for the weather, a perfect day to gather around the pool.

This is the first summer for two years that it’s been open, because of the need for repairs.

The Patton Pool and Park Committee is holding events like the one yesterday, in order to raise money for upgrades like a new filter system.

Organizers say it rained much of the day, but everyone still had a good time.

“The band played through all of it. it didn’t seem to bother them. the water’s wet the pools still open, the kids are in it, it didn’t lightning or thunder so we had a pretty good day, considering the weather,” said Jill Brown from the Patton Pool and Park Committee.

Brown says today was the first time they’ve had live music at the park for years.

They plan to hold another event like this, on August 29th.