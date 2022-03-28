CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local volunteer firefighting department is accepting donations for firefighters in Ukraine.

The Patton Fire Company says it is in need of turnout coats, pants, Nomex hoods and also firefighting gloves among other firefighting equipment. Those who donate are asked to provide the Patton Fire Company with the name and address of your department and your chief`s name so that a thank you can be sent.

Below is a list of useable items that the fire company is looking for:

Turnout coats and pants

Nomex hoods

Firefighting gloves

Extrication gloves

Fire Helmets

Firefighting boots

Axes, Halligan bars

Long Boards, Cervical Collars and Disposable Gloves

“Everything that is donated to us will be shipped to Clifton, New Jersey, and it will be shipped from there to Ukraine,” Jerry Brant with the Patton Fire Company said.

The Patton Fire Company is also asking that fire departments give five of department patches with the donation, they will be used to make five large flags that will accompany the donated goods.

Donations will be accepted by the fire company until Wednesday, March 30.