Patriot Park Foundation builds memorial to honor veterans of War on Terror

STOYSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of local volunteers is working to raise awareness and funds for a memorial to veterans of the U.S. Global War on Terror.

The Patriot Park Foundation launched a fundraising campaign to complete the initial construction phase of Patriot Park, according to a press release. It will honor the millions of U.S. servicemen and servicewomen who have served, the thousands who have suffered serious injuries and the 7,036 who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism.

This is the design of the Patriot Park within the boundary of the Flight 93 Memorial. (Patriot Park Foundation)

“Our focus this year is to have something there for people to stop and learn more about what we are working to accomplish,” Randy Musser, leader of the campaign, said. “We really want to raise awareness of what we’re trying to do and build some momentum.”

They hope to have the first phase of construction in place this year as thousands make the trip to the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial.

This phase includes parking spaces, storyboards for educating visitors and a field of 7,000 flags for reflection, the release said.

The foundation is working to raise $35,000 over the next several weeks. Board members already have secured a match for the first $10,000 donations.

For ways to help, you can visit the foundation’s website to make a donation.