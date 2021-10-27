Patient Care Technician students at Penn Highlands eligible for grant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College Foundation and UPMC Altoona Foundation are offering grants to Patient Care Technician students for the spring 2022 semester.

The grants, which total $5,000, are being offered to students who meet the following criteria:

Completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Be enrolled in the Patient Care Technician Certificate program.

Preference is given to Blair County residents or students attending the Blair Center.

To qualify for the grant, students need to register for the spring 2022 semester and enroll in the Patient Care Technician program, according to Penn Highlands. They said priority will be given to students that exhibit financial need as indicated by their completed FAFSA and any remaining tuition and fees balance.

“This certificate is an excellent way for someone to get established in the healthcare field,” Chris Farrell, director of Penn Highlands Community College Blair Center, said. “[Patient Care Technician] is a four-month program that is packed with essential training, including basic patient care, phlebotomy, infectious disease control and many other skills currently in demand.”

For more information on grant eligibility, contact the Penn Highlands Community College Blair Center at 814-201-2700 or by emailing blair@pennhighlands.edu. They said enrollment for the spring 2022 semester is currently underway, as well.