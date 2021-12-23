“Pat Daugherty Walkway” named in honor of late State College Tavern owner

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former owner of a community staple is being honored for his contributions to Downtown State College.

In 1980, Patrick “Pat” Daugherty and his business partner Bill Tucker took over as owners of the historic Tavern Restaurant at 220 East College Avenue.

Daugherty passed away in early November 2021, leaving a 40 year legacy of service and support for The Tavern, The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Downtown Improvement District, and Penn State organizations.

Now, the walkway between Calder Way and College Avenue will officially bare his name.

“I think it’s a great show of honor and respect from the town, from the borough, [it] speaks to what he meant to this town,” said Shawn Kelly, general manager of The Tavern. “I’ve just heard from so many people over the past month or two about what he meant to them. I’m just proud to have known him.”

Kelly said Daugherty was able to see the restaurant reopen with it’s new renovations and he was proud of the work that was done.