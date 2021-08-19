Passenger killed in Centre County crash, officials report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A passenger was pronounced dead after a car she was in crashed into multiple trees Wednesday afternoon in Centre County.

Police report that 25-year-old Hali Harpster, of Mill Hall, was the passenger in a Toyota Rav4 when the driver lost control. The two were traveling on Penns Valley Road in the area of Mountain Avenue in Haines Township just before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18.

The Rav4 left the roadway and struck a small tree before traveling further and string multiple other trees. Police report that the vehicle then went airborne before coming to a final rest on the roadway.

State police noted that neither the driver nor Harpster were wearing a seatbelt at the time. The driver suffered minor injuries from the crash. Harpster was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital but was pronounced dead.