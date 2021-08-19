Passenger killed in Centre County crash, officials report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A passenger was pronounced dead after a car she was in crashed into multiple trees Wednesday afternoon in Centre County.
Police report that 25-year-old Hali Harpster, of Mill Hall, was the passenger in a Toyota Rav4 when the driver lost control. The two were traveling on Penns Valley Road in the area of Mountain Avenue in Haines Township just before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
The Rav4 left the roadway and struck a small tree before traveling further and string multiple other trees. Police report that the vehicle then went airborne before coming to a final rest on the roadway.
State police noted that neither the driver nor Harpster were wearing a seatbelt at the time. The driver suffered minor injuries from the crash. Harpster was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital but was pronounced dead.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.