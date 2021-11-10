Pasquerilla Enterprises terminates conference center contract in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The contract between Crown Conventions Center Company and the City of Johnstown for the management of the Pasquerilla Conference Center was terminated.

Pasquerilla Enterprises L.P. made the announcement Tuesday that it’s terminating the contract effective Feb. 28, 2022. The original lease was set to expire Jan. 31, 2024. The lease allowed Crown Conventions Center Company to terminate at any point during the 20-year lease after a certain amount of losses are incurred and with a 90-day notice.

“Since the Holiday Inn Johnstown Downtown is changing ownership, Crown Conventions Center Company has limited access to hire and pay that staff to service the events at the Pasquerilla Conference Center,” Mark Pasquerilla, chairman and CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said.

President of Crown American Associates, a sister company of Crown Conventions Center Company, Mark Barletta said that there are several managers and employees that have worked to operate the Conference Center since the first day in 2003.

“We recognize that the Conference Center is a community asset,” Barletta said. “We will assist the city in any way to help them contract with a new management company.”

It’s reported that all current and future customers were notified of the contract termination.