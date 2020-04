HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to COVID-19, parts of Legion Park in Hollidaysburg are now off-limits to the public.

The American Legion and the Mayor of Hollidaysburg decided to close the Discovery Garden, Play Park, and picnic and pavilion areas, until further notice.

Sports activities are also suspended.

Folks can still walk through the park, but they need to be mindful of social distancing.