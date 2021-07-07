Part-time pedestrian walkway, lighting experience to open in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A part-time pedestrian walkway, which includes a “dynamic lighting attraction,” will open next week in Downtown State College.

Starting July 15, Calder Way, between Fraser and Pugh Streets, will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrian traffic every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m., according to a press release from the Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID).

Calder WalkWay will provide a “one of a kid experience.”

It will include a lighting attraction, additional outdoor seating, outdoor family movies, community engagement activities and interchangeable public art, the release said. The DSCID also encourages local artists to participate in a backdoor art competition, and the community will select a winning design.

“The DSCID is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the value and vitality of Downtown so it continues to be the premier business, cultural and entertainment destination in Centre County,” the release said. “Following what has been an extremely challenging year, the DSCID is committed to creating a welcoming environment for the community to engage with the downtown.”

This initiative is supported and co-sponsored by the Borough of State College.

To learn more about Calder WalkWay or to volunteer, contact Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries at 814-238-7004 or head to the DSCID’s website.