Part of Raystown Lake to close for road repairs

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials from the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Baltimore District, announced a closure to the Aitch Recreation Area at Raystown Lake.

Effective from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 17 the recreation area and boat ramp will be closed for road repairs. The road and boat ramp will temporarily reopen for the weekend from Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 19.

Come Monday, Sept. 20, the area will close again to resume repairs until Friday, Sept. 24.

Traffic controls will be in place during the repairs to block traffic and visitors from accessing the facilities inside the Aitch Recreation Area.

Updates on the repairs and reopening can be found on the Raystown Lake website or Facebook page.