Part of I-99 has lane closure after frozen orange juice truck crashes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lane restriction on northbound I-99 is in place Tuesday morning after a commercial truck hauling frozen orange juice rolled over late Monday night.

Centre Daily Times reports that according to a press release from state police at Rockview, a tanker truck traveling on I-99 near the Pleasant Gap exit around 11:30 p.m. was going too fast to negotiate the curve in the road and began to lose traction. The 61-year-old male driver from Georgia attempted to correct the steering but the truck rolled onto its passenger side, police said. The tanker, hauling frozen orange juice, came to rest in the right northbound lane.

The driver was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Pleasant Gap Fire Company.

As of 8:10 a.m., one lane was still closed between exit 81 and exit 83.

This story is part of our partnership with Centre Daily Times.