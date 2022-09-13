CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee was nailed with $14,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, along with a prohibited weapon, at a Clearfield County motel, police report.

Lawrence Township police were called to the Royal Inn in Clearfield by state parole to help them with 31-year-old Joshua McLaughlin after finding drugs in his room. State parole also reported that he gave them fake urine for a drug test.

When police arrived, and made contact with McLaughlin, they saw the weapon and drugs out in the open and that’s when he reportedly tried to run. Police used a taser while he resisted arrest.

J. McLaughlin, 31, Clearfield County Prison

Police were able to detain McLaughlin and EMS checked on superficial wounds he sustained. Police were then able to get consent to search the motel room, according to the report.

Once inside and searching, police said they found scales, baggies, $487 in cash and safes. They also reportedly found 6.59 ounces of suspected meth, valued at $4,000 as well as 2.29 ounces of suspected fentanyl and 3.6 grams of suspected carfentanyl valued at $10,000.

McLaughlin is now facing drug manufacturing/delivery and weapons charges along with resisting arrest and other related charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.