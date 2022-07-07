CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College said that Fraser Street Parking Garage will be closed toward the end of July to complete required repairs.

The parking garage will be closed from Friday, July 22, at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, July 26, at 6 a.m. Additionally, the crossover at level 4 and up will be closed on Wednesday, July 20. Drivers are asked to have their vehicles below level 4 by Tuesday evening.

The complete closure is necessary to complete required repairs and coatings to the parking facility drive isles. permit holders and commuters are asked to utilize the Pugh Street Garage and Beaver Avenue Garage during this time.

Once the parking garage is reopened from the main street closure, there will be smaller closures of specific areas as needed to complete repairs, but the facility will remain open.

Any questions about the project can be addressed by contacting the Parking Department at 814-278-4769.