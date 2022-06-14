CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College Parking Department is reminding the community that a parking garage will be closed to the public for a week.

The Pugh Street parking garage will be closed from Sunday, June 19, at 10 p.m. until Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. This closure will allow for required repairs and coatings to the parking facility.

Pugh permit holders and transient vehicles are being asked to utilize the Fraser Street and Beaver Avenue garages during the time.

The McAllister Street parking deck’s second and third levels will be reserved for McAllister Deck permit holders only during this time. The ground floor will be open to the public and transient parkers.

“We thank you for your patience while we complete this necessary work to extend the life of this facility,” borough officials wrote in a press release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the Parking Department at 814-278-4769.