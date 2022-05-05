STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College is changing its parking policies this weekend.

The borough will not be enforcing the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” and the two-hour restrictions starting at noon on May 6. Restrictions will go back in place at 2 a.m. on May 9.

All Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, lawn parking, and No Parking Anytime violations will be strictly enforced. Vehicle Code violations include, but are not limited to:

No Parking on the Sidewalk

No Parking within an Intersection

No Parking on a Crosswalk

No Parking within 20 feet of a Crosswalk at an Intersection

No Parking within 30 feet of a Stop Sign

No Parking over 12 inches from the curb

No Parking against Traffic

No Parking in Front of a Driveway

Metered parking will be strictly enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.