CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Sustainability Fair is returning to the Parker Dam State Park on Saturday, June 25.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNCR) is hosting the Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Day Use Area of the park.

While there, vendors will be available for attendees to ask about electric vehicles, EV options for motorcycles and UTVs, and more. Vendors will look to explain why more electric car charging stations are popping up in Pennsylvania and just how following and utilizing more sustainable options will benefit us now and in the future.

The DCNR has invested in infrastructure, transportation and energy use to help shape Pennsylvania to be more sustainable both now and in the future. With the fair, they hope to showcase new products, techniques or technology in visitors’ lives that can help conserve natural resources.

For additional information about the fair, call the park office at 814-765-0630 or visit their Facebook page.