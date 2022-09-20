JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Park Home Furniture is opening its second location in Johnstown in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the store held a ribbon cutting at 600 Galleria Drive. Store officials and county and township leaders commemorated the store in the new community and welcomed them with open arms.

The 50,000 square foot space was picked over the old Wolf Furniture location on Scalp Ave. The Altoona-based furniture company is looking forward to helping out people in Cambria and surrounding counties.

People will walk into the showroom to see a variety of furniture, appliances, and mattresses that will accommodate all tastes. Co-owner of Park Home Furniture, Travis Muccitelli, said that the store took six months to develop.

“Park furniture was started in 1940 in Altoona. My family has had it since the late 70s,” Muccitelli said. We’ve been growing the business over the years. Now, we’re opening the store in Johnstown, and we’re real excited about it.”

When the store opened in the 40s, it aimed to provide quality furniture at affordable pricing. Tony Belskey worked at Wolf Furniture for 37 years and is glad to be a part of this new Park Home location as the store manager.

Belskey believes that the family-owned business will suit customer needs in Johnstown. Notably, the customizations and the selection of brand-name furniture, appliances, and mattresses.

“I think just coming to the store, a huge selection. You can customize a lot of your products,” Belskey said. “It’s a family-owned business. This family to take on this endeavor to open a store like they have in Altoona is fantastic. It means a lot.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The store plans to open to the public on Saturday, October 1.