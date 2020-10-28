Park Home celebrates 80 years

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local family owned store celebrates its 80th anniversary in business.

Since 1940, Park Home has been serving customers from Altoona, Johnstown, and State College area.

It began in the Juniata section of Altoona, the furniture and appliance store was there for 76 years.

Four years ago some changes were made. They took their 4 stores and combined them into one big location in Duncansville.

The owner, Travis Muccitelli, said this change is giving a better selection in one location while still serving all the same markets.

“Just gotta go with the times, kinda gotta adapt, revolve, stuff is always changing so you can never just be stagnant,” Muccitelli said.

The family said they plan to be here another 80 years and they are grateful for the support of the community.