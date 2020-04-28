Park Hills Golf Course looking forward to May 1st reopening

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After weeks of being shut down, one local golf course is looking forward to seeing people on the greens.

Park Hills Golf Course in Altoona will be taking safety precautions with their reopening, such as 12 minute tee-times, no touching the flag stick, and one person per cart.

General Manager Dennis Shreve said folks that have been called are excited to get out of the house and onto the course.

“Well, it’s nice because you get a little conversation. It’s nice to have the staff back. Everybody’s excited. We’re anxious to see our members and the public. We’re very excited. It’s just nice. You can actually have a conversation with somebody,” he said.

Head golf professional, Chad Krawczk, said the games leans toward physical distancing and is a great way to get out of the house and socialize.

“People love to come and talk about their round, tell you about their day. They’re generally looking for someone to talk to, especially guys that are playing by themselves. They love to talk to someone in the morning before their round, tell someone about their round afterwards, so it’s definitely, people have been missing that,” he said.

If you’re interested in setting up a tee-time, you can call their pro shop at 814-944-3313.

They’re also offering a discounted membership of $50 per month for the next two years.