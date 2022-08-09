SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parents, students and community members packed into the Saint Marys area school board meeting to voice their concerns about the possibility of the Bennetts Valley Elementary School closing.

The school board says they are looking at the closure due to low enrollment compared to the cost to keep the school running.

If the school were to close, the students would go to south St. Mary’s Street or Fox Township. It would also require more buses and drivers because of the hour-long drive for some students.

Many speakers said Monday night at the meeting that they understand the funding hardship, but feel the school needs to stay open.

“My family has been there for 150 years plus, so it’s important. I know you all have a very very difficult decision, but I think you really need to dig deep into your souls and your financials and your knowledge to try and find the money to keep Bennetts Valley open,” resident John Bricen said.

An attempt to stop the shutdown previously caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent on Aug. 5, when they gathered outside of the school.

The district went through various scenarios between all three of the district’s elementary schools to find the least impact.

The final decision will be in October.