Parents put together prom for area high school students

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With many high schools uncertain with their end-of-the-year plans, parents are coming together to provide a footloose formal for students.

Any high school student in the area is welcome to attend this end-of-the-year dance being held at the Jaffa Shrine. About 300 tickets are being sold for $15 each.

Planning committee members said after kids have been through so much this year, they wanted to give them something to look forward to.

“Nobody probably wants to have a prom outside and have to deal with the weather and everything that goes along with it, we just want to give these kids something to look forward to, remember their high school years, especially with the seniors that are graduating,” planning committee member Heather Coho said.

The event will be this Saturday at 7 pm. Students are asked to bring their school ID and continue practicing social distancing.

If you don’t already have your ticket, there are still plenty available.

To purchase a ticket, venmo @Footloose-Formal-21 and include your name, grade, and phone number.