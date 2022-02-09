Parents protest outside of Bellwood-Antis school district

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parents of students in the Bellwood-Antis School District took to the streets outside of the school Tuesday to protest.



This comes after the school board canceled this week’s meeting, along with a wrestling match slated for Thursday night. The decision was made out of what the district says is an “abundance of caution” following the board’s meeting on Feb. 1.



Parents say they are frustrated at the lack of answers and accountability after former wrestling coach Ryan Blazier was convicted of sexual assault.



One of those parents, Rochelle Simpson, said the district has given them no response at meetings and is looking at the next steps.



“Those who knew should have reported point-blank,” Simpson said. “There’s no excuses. Everybody in that school working as a mandated reporter, and those who knew need to go. They need to be placed on administrative leave until the investigations are done.”

All school board meetings will be virtual until further notice. Seven people are facing criminal charges stemming from the Feb. 1 board meeting, according to the district. Superintendent Dr. Thomas McInroy said he understands the frustration, but the district can’t make any comment because they are involved in a lawsuit.

“We all as a community need to reach out to state representatives,” Simpson said. “We need to reach out to the state school boards. We need to get this taken care of. We as a community need to reach out to the appropriate parties whomever they may be.”